Ghanaian long-distance runner, William Amponsah, has won a silver medal in the men’s half-marathon event in the ongoing 13th African Games at the University of Ghana.

William Amponsah impressively completed the race with a time of 1:05:13 behind Eritrean runner, Samson Amare who clocked 1:05:04. Mpofu Isaac of Zimbabwe came third with a time of 1:05:37.

Amponsah started the race pretty well, pacing himself well enough as the pack meandered their way through the designated routes for the half-marathon.

He kept himself well in contention for a medal as the race neared the end. He then rocked shoulder to shoulder with Eritrea’s Amare who eventually won the race with the Ghanaian placing second ahead of Mpofu Isaac from Zimbabwe.

Amponsah was not the only Ghanaian in the half-marathon race. He did it with Koogo Atia, the 2022 Ghana Armed Forces Cross Country champion. Atia finished 15th with the time of 1:12:14.

Earlier in the athletics competition, Amponsah also smashed the national record in the men’s 10,000m race with a time of 29:50.99, surpassing his own record set in January 2020.

A number of Ghanaian athletes will be competing in the final day of the athletics competition in the African Games with Hamidu Asana starting the evening session as she aims for a medal in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Janet Mensah, Ibrahim Fuseini and Joseph Paul Amoah will also be gunning for a medal in the women’s and men’s 200m final as well as Abraham Seaneke will be hoping to make a podium finish in the men’s long jump event.