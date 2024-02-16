Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will launch the ‘Tap & Go Transport Initiative’ on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Aligned with the government’s dedication to digitizing the Ghanaian economy, this initiative aims to formalize and harmonize the informal transport sector through the implementation of proven and well-structured technology solutions.

It is slated to take place at the head office of Metro Mass Transit Limited at 9:00 am.

A statement by the Metro Mass Transit Limited inviting the media also informs the public of the steps being taken to revolutionize public transportation.

Below is the statement.

As part of Government’s commitment towards digitalizing the Ghanaian economy, an initiative which is being spearheaded by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, there is going to be an official launching of the Tap & Go Transport Initiative on Monday, February 19, 2024, at exactly 9:00am at the Head Office of Metro Mass Transit Limited.

The project will be officially launched by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Tap & Go Transport Initiative is aimed at helping to formalize the informal transport sector with the help of a well-structured and tested technology. This project will help to build a single system for the entire transport eco-system for all the various transport operators to enhance efficiency and bring about transport fare stability in Ghana.

We are by this statement inviting the media and duly informing the general public about the program.

Thank you.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital