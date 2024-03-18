The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized the importance of hard work and unity for the NPP to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections

Along with the leadership of the 2024 national campaign team, the NPP flagbearer held discussions with the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates in orphan constituencies and encouraged them to work hard for the party.

During his address to the candidates, Dr Bawumia highlighted the pivotal role that parliamentary candidates would play in achieving success in their respective constituencies, considering them as the linchpins of the party’s triumph.

“We have a solid track record and a good campaign message, and I am well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign”. Dr. Bawumia told the visibly poised Parliamentary Candidates.

The Vice President further expressed his admiration for the enthusiasm and preparedness demonstrated by the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates, instilling confidence in the Party’s ability to win both the general elections and secure a significant parliamentary majority.

“I have observed first-hand, the enthusiasm and readiness of the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates, and I am confident that the Party will win the 2024 general elections and also secure a clear parliamentary majority.”

Accompanying Dr. Bawumia were notable figures including the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the Chairman, and leadership of the 2024 National Campaign Team, alongside other dignitaries.