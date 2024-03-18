Ebenezer Annan, a left-back from Novi Pazar, has been granted a late call-up to join the Black Stars squad for the upcoming friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Annan’s inclusion comes as a replacement for Gideon Mensah, who is anticipated to miss out on the friendlies due to fitness concerns.

Annan’s football journey has seen him traverse from Ghana to Italy in 2020, where he commenced his professional career with Serie A side Bologna, honing his skills along the way.

After a spell with the Primavera squad, he earned a promotion to the senior team, making his professional debut in a Copa Italia fixture against Ternana.

In 2022, Annan embarked on a one-year loan spell with Serie D outfit Imolese before securing a move to Serbian SuperLiga club Novi Pazar for the 2023/24 season.

The agile full-back has made significant strides, garnering recognition as the top left-back in the first half of the ongoing Serbian SuperLiga season.

Following his participation in a league encounter against Vojvodina on Saturday, Annan is expected to promptly join the Black Stars camp early in the week.