Ghanaian sprint champion, Benjamin Azamati has progressed to the semi-finals stage of the men’s 100m competition in the 13th African Games.

The former West Texas A&M athlete qualified with a time of 10.54s leaving his opponents gasping for air.

Benjamin Azamati secures a spot in the 100m semi-final by clinching victory in Heat 5 with a time of 10.54s. The 100m semi-finals are scheduled to commence later at 4:50 pm.#CitiSports #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/pV32jZ6KOR — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) March 18, 2024

Azamati will be hoping to make it to the finals as the semi-final stage of the men’s 100m race is scheduled for 4:50 pm today.

In a related development, Aggerh Barnabas is also through to the Semifinals after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 10.46s.

Sarfo Ansah completed Heat 1 of the 100m race, securing the fourth position with a time of 10.34 seconds but secured qualification to the semis.

In the women’s division, Hor Halutie made the semi-finals after finishing second in Heat 1 in a time of 11.46s.

Kwartemaa Benedicta concluded Heat 2 of the 100m race, securing the fifth position with a time of 11.95 seconds.