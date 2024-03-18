Telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has informed its customers that it has successfully secured additional operational capacity from its international partners.

This measure aims to enhance internet connectivity amid the ongoing interruptions caused by cuts in undersea fibre optic cables.

Mobile network operations have been disrupted since Thursday, March 14, which has left many Ghanaians without internet connections.

In its latest update, MTN Ghana assured its customers of exploring all options to ease the data challenges that they are currently experiencing.

Below is the full update.

Y’ello Valued Customer,

We would like to express our gratitude to you for your patience and understanding during the ongoing network disruptions. We are happy to inform you that we have secured additional capacity from our international partners, which has resulted in an improvement in your data experience.

We understand the inconvenience the current situation may have caused you and assure you that we are working hard to resolve the issue as soon as practicable. Rest assured that we are exploring all options to ease your data challenges.

We will continue to keep you updated as we make further progress towards full restoration of services.

Thank you

