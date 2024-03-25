The African Games, held every four years, typically preceding the Olympic Games, stands as a significant pan-African event owned by the African Union (AU). Its primary goals include highlighting Africa’s athletic talent, fostering cultural exchange, and advancing unity, social cohesion, and peace across the continent.

Established in 1965 with the inaugural edition hosted in the Republic of Congo, the Games featured 30 participating countries competing in 10 sporting discplines: Athletics, Basketball, Football, Tennis, Weightlifting, Cycling, Swimming, Handball, Volleyball, and Wrestling.

Since its inception, several countries have hosted the tournament, with the likes of Egypt, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and most recently, Morocco, providing athletes and officials with experiences to last a lifetime.

When Ghana was chosen to host the 13th edition of the Games, there was both optimism and pessimism. Many questions were raised, and one could have easily pointed out more negatives than positives.

SCALING THE FIRST AND SECOND HURDLES

Historically, the African Union (AU) has been responsible for organizing the Games. However, in 2019, a significant development occurred when the AU, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) collaborated to oversee the Games as an Olympic qualifier leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Unfortunately, disputes arose among the three organizations regarding marketing revenue and ownership of the Games, leading to a breakdown in their partnership.

Simultaneously, Ghana encountered delays in completing the necessary facilities for the event.

As a result of these complications, the preparation process was prolonged. Consequently, instead of being held in August 2023 as originally planned, the Games were rescheduled to March 2024.

Despite the initial challenges, the Games went ahead thanks to the resilience of Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, who persevered in hosting the continent despite the significant financial burden attached to the Games and the country’s economic challenges.

Despite the country’s economic downturn, a substantial $195 million was invested in infrastructure, according to the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ghana.

Out of the $195 million, $145 million went into the construction of the multipurpose sports complex at Borteyman, $34 million to the renovation of the University of Ghana Stadium, and $16 million on the Games Village.

When these facilities were commissioned for use, I visited them, and while they seemed impressive, one couldn’t help but wonder if the figures quoted by the Sports Minister were factual.

WHERE GHANA’S FORTUNES CHANGED

When the competition started, many things weren’t going well for the host nation. From frequent power cuts, buses breaking down and athletes not being adequately equipped to compete at the highest level among many other issues, it seemed as though we might have wasted money and effort in welcoming the rest of the continent.

The situation worsened when Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria surged to the lead on the medal table. Ghana’s first set of medals came on March 10, 2024, when Winnifred Ntumi won one gold medal and two silvers, while Abeiku Jackson added one silver and a bronze in the swimming events.

Five days later, Ghana’s arm wrestling team excelled, clinching 40 medals of various colors for the country. This propelled us up the medal table and gave the country a significant boost to end the tournament on a high note.

If we are being fair, the fortunes of the country did change for the better from that point onward.

THE VIBE OF ATHLETICS

From March 18 to March 22, 2024, the University of Ghana Stadium was the place to be.

It wasn’t just about the amazing athletes competing; it was the euphoria, vibe, and love they received from fans as each day saw packed-to-capacity attendance.

New highs were achieved, but ultimately, I believe the athletes could have done better. The successes of the athletes who won gold could easily cloud judgment and paint a false picture.

A typical example was Benjamin Azamati finishing outside the top three in the men’s 100m final. The men’s 4x100m team also failed to win gold, which to many was disappointing considering the home support they had, only for Nigeria to snatch the gold medal by a few milliseconds.

Of the six medals Ghana won in athletics, none of the athletes met the standard entry mark for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but there is no cause for panic.

Firstly, the majority of races faced challenging headwinds, ranging from -2.5m/s to -1.5m/s. For those familiar with track and field, the significant hindrance posed by these conditions to achieving fast times is evident.

Secondly, these races mark the athletes first outdoor competition of the season, akin to a pre-season warm-up. Consequently, none of them have reached their peak performance levels yet, which is typical at this stage. It’s worth noting that the qualification period extends until the end of June, affording them ample time to strive for the required standards.

After setting national records in the 10,000m and Half Marathon events at the African Games, William Amponsah has solidified his position as a formidable athlete, now holding an impressive array of four major records across various distances. His achievements include dominating the Short Track with a remarkable time of 8 minutes and 2.67 seconds in the 3000m event. In addition, Amponsah has showcased his endurance and speed in longer distances, claiming records in the 5000m with a time of 13 minutes and 40.16 seconds, the 10,000m with an outstanding time of 29 minutes and 50.99 seconds, and the Half Marathon with an impressive time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 15 seconds. With such remarkable accomplishments, Amponsah has undoubtedly cemented his legacy as one of the most versatile and talented athletes in his field.

Cadman Evans Yamoah, even though he won gold and set a new personal best record with a new height of 2.23m in the high jump, is some distance away from meeting the entry mark and so is Rose Yeboah who also won gold in the women’s high jump division.

They have more time to qualify, but when you delve deeper and consider the athletes we had on display, such as Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, William Amponsah, and Rose Yeboah, who are Olympians, one could have hoped that they made the mark for Paris 2024 in their backyard.

FOOTBALL AND THE CROWD

The men’s and women’s football finals drew an extraordinary number of people to the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium.

The attendance was so significant that hundreds of people were unable to find seats.

To top it off, both the Black Satellites and Black Princesses clinched gold medals, defeating Uganda and Nigeria, respectively.

The record-breaking crowd is a testament to the fact that people love football, and when the team delivers, they automatically receive the support of the country.

Success draws crowds, and these two teams certainly provided the goods for our happiness, creating memories that will last ages.

We saw a similar thing with boxing as they picked up four gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes and the crowd that came to watch these athletes were just impressive.

Despite the early glitches in the tournament, I believe Ghana has organized an African Games that will not be easily forgotten. This is a stepping stone, and if we put proper structures in place, these facilities can serve our best interests for the rest of our lives.

According to senior sources at the Jubilee House, President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to announce his intentions to inaugurate Ghana’s inaugural University College focused on sports in the upcoming weeks.

This specialized institution will provide a diverse array of programs in sports development, aiming to become the foremost Sports College not only in Ghana but also in the broader West African region and potentially beyond.

The establishment of the college could either be as an independent entity or as an adjunct to existing universities such as the University of Ghana (UG) or any other institution in the country.

Whatever happens from here, we have the facilities, international facilities, and we must make good use of them.