The UN Security Council for the first time has passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Fourteen countries voted in favour of the resolution; the US, Israel’s main ally, abstained.

Israeli air strikes kill at least 22 Palestinians in central Gaza’s Deir al Balah region and 30 in Rafah in the south.

Palestinians who fled the ongoing Israeli siege of al-Shifa Hospital say Israeli tanks and armoured bulldozers drove over at least four bodies and ambulances. Israeli forces have also surrounded al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in southern Gaza.

At least 32,333 Palestinians have been killed and 74,694 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.

