President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Daniel Noble Awuley, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

The dismissal was communicated through a correspondence dated Monday, March 25, 2024. The document, endorsed by O.B Amoah, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, cited constitutional and legislative provisions as the basis for this decision.

As per the letter, the action is grounded on Article 243 (3) (b) of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936).

The letter further instructed, “Consequently, you are to hand over your duties to the Hon. Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until the confirmation of a new Municipal Chief Executive.

“By a copy of this letter, the Hon. Regional Minister is requested to take oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly pending the confirmation of a new Municipal Chief Executive.”

Parallel to this, President Akufo-Addo has designated Francis Fiakpui as the successor to the vacated position.

Click Here to read the full letter from the President

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital