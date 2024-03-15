Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamati is not ruling out the possibility of setting a new African Games record in the men’s 100m sprint.

Azamati, who will be representing Ghana in the men’s 100m and 4x100m says although the athletics season has just started, he believes he has what it takes to make a time that will make history in the African Games.

Benjamin Azamati etched his name into the annals of history once again at the Texas Relays on March 26, 2021. Breaking his national record, he blazed through the 100-meter dash in an astonishing 9.90 seconds, surpassing his previous mark of 9.97 seconds set at the same event in 2021.

This feat not only secured his qualification for the Tokyo Summer Olympics but also shattered the longstanding 22-year-old national record of 9.98 seconds held by Leo Myles Mills.

“It will be wonderful to break records at the 2023 African Games. It is still early in the season but I am not ignoring the fact that I can run really fast. The weather here is great and humid, and I have trained here all my life and I am looking forward to the competition,” he said.

The athletics competition at the 13th African Games will start on March 18, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.