Cielo Bee, a budding singer-songwriter, has been crowned the winner of Voice Factory season 5.

She beat off stiff competition from 10 other contestants to win the grand prize, which includes a GH¢20,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

Cielo Bee, whose real name is Benedicta Mawutor Agbana, is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon. She is also a makeup artist and a student of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Level 1).

Cielo Bee’s journey on Voice Factory began with an audition, in which she performed a rendition of Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Her performance impressed all three judges, and she was chosen to join Coach Abiana’s team.

Cielo Bee continued to impress the judges and the audience with her subsequent performances. She won the hearts of many with her powerful vocals, her stage presence, and her wide range of songs.

The grand finale of Voice Factory Season 5 kicked off with a bang! Jerry EL opened the show with a puissant rendition of “Wash the Tears” by Gramps Morgan.

Manuel, Titi, Seyiram, and Kleos all delivered impressive performances.

After the first round, six of the 11 contestants were eliminated. The remaining five contestants competed in the final round.

