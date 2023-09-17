Legendary Ghanaian sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, also known as Fredyma, has hailed Citi TV’s Voice Factory season 5 as the best music reality show he has ever judged or seen.

Fredyma was one of the three acclaimed judges on this year’s Voice Factory, alongside singer-songwriter Edinam Bright-Davies and Abiana, the super-songstress behind the hit song “Far Away” featuring Fameye.

At the close of the Voice Factory S5 grand finale on Saturday, September 16, 2023, where rising star Cielo Bee, known in real life as Benedicta Mawutor Agbana was crowned the winner, Fredyma praised the contestants’ incredible talent and the show’s production quality in his final remarks.

“I have served as a judge for many reality shows and watched many reality shows but I can confidently say The Voice Factory Season 5 is the best reality show I have ever judged or seen..The contestants are incredibly talented, and the show was well-produced. The other judges were also great, and they provided the contestants with valuable feedback.” Fredyma said.

The renowned sound engineer also commended music director Nii Quaye for his significant contribution to the show, as evidenced by the massive improvement of the 11 contestants.

The 11 contestants for the Voice Factory Season 5 were Kleos, Manuel, Bella, Jerry EL, Princess, TiTi, Ernest, Rigwello, AG Wilson, and Cielo Bee.

