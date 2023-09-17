A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Upper West regional police CID for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old girl in Wa.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at an uncompleted building in the Banmaarayiri community.

According to the child’s mother, she sent her daughter to Arabic classes on Saturday morning. However, when the girl did not return as expected, the mother became concerned and went to look for her.

She found the girl at the uncompleted building, where she saw the 22-year-old man, who was partially clothed, with the girl in a vulnerable position.

The mother raised an alarm, and concerned neighbours intervened and apprehended the suspect.

The police were called, and the suspect was taken into custody. The girl was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for a medical examination.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.