Over 600 students of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) are appealing to the University’s management to reconsider its decision asking them to defer their programmes following their inability to register for their courses.

A total of 648 students who have not registered for their courses are not participating in the ongoing end-of-semester examination and will automatically defer their courses.

The affected students although admit their failure to register for the courses, they are seeking the University’s management to tamper justice with mercy.

“I paid the fees late, and I wasn’t able to do the registration. The day we were writing the exams, they said it was a deadline, but we didn’t see any notice. After paying the fees, we were asked to pay the penalty which was GH¢100, we were told to go to IT for registration, but we were told they had closed registration when we reached there. We reported to the registrar, and he told us that there was nothing he can do about it. They later said they will have a meeting and get back to us, they later told us that we have to defer.”

Meanwhile, management says the University’s Academic Board decided several deadlines issued to the students to register for their courses.

Acting University Relations officer for the Kumasi Technical University, Joshua Appiah, in an interview with Citi News said, “Students are supposed to register, and the university will know the number of students who have registered. This semester, that’s the 2nd semester of the 2022/2023 academic year, the registration period was for 2 weeks, which ended May 29. By May 24, the university sent a notice reminding them to register.

After the deadline of May 29, there was an extension to June 5, with a penalty for those who haven’t registered to do so and pay a penalty to register. After June 5, there was another extension for them to register. It even went on further to June and July, the SRC even came to plead with management, even though the time elapsed. The final date was up to August 3”.

He debunked claims that the affected students are over 2,000 as reported by some media outlets.

“For now about 648 students are affected not 2,000 as speculated, even with the 648, it might be lesser than that. If you defer your money hasn’t been lost, you can still come back next semester to continue your education. Nobody has been deferred from the university”.