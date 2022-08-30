Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) program have served notice of embarking on yet another demonstration on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the environs of the Jubilee House.

In a press statement issued on August 29, signed by the National President, Dennis Opoku Katakyie, the NABCO Trainees Association said the ultimatum given to the government to respond favourably to their petition received on August 18 has expired.

“Following the recent domonstration at the Independence Square on the 18th of August 2022, for which a petition detailing the grievances of NABCO trainees was received by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, on behalf of the Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a time window which fell on the 26th August 2022 was given to the government with the hope of receiving a positive response to the petition.”

“The expiration of the ultimatum has been exceeded by three (3) days. As we already know, NABCO trainees are only two days away from their exit date, 1st September 2022, which was succinctly announced by the Finance Minister in his budgetary review reading”, the statement added.

The Association maintains that, on the day of phase 2 of their demonstration, if their 10 months of unpaid stipends are not paid to them, they won’t leave the premises of the Jubilee House.

“The undertone of the silence by government in relation to our petition defines, undeniably, a great sense of uncaring attitude, which further languishes trainees’ welfare”.

The Association is thus calling on all NABCO trainees across every nook and cranny of the country to converge at the capital city, Greater Accra for the picketing at the Jubilee House which commences from, Obra Spot.