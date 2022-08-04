The police through sustained intelligence-led operation over a nine-week period have arrested four armed robbery suspects who were involved in a robbery attack that led to the death of two people at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region on May 27, 2022.

The robbers, numbering seven, attacked a gold buying company in the town, shot and killed the security man on duty and robbed the company of an unspecified amount of money.

While attempting to escape, they also shot one other person, who later died.

Through ongoing, painstaking investigations and intelligence, four of the gang members have been arrested so far.

Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on June 3, 2022, in Kumasi, suspect Aliu Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on June 14 at Akanten, near Asesewa in the Eastern Region, Elvis Kwaasie was arrested on June 15, at Asaman Tamfoe and Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested at Sofoline, Kumasi on August 2, 2022.

“We wish to assure the public that the remaining three members of the gang, can run and hide, but not forever, we will surely get them arrested to face justice”, the police added in a statement.