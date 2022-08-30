The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has surcharged Taggetz Events Center nearly GH¢350,000 after the centre was disconnected from the national power grid for meter tampering.

The manager of Targgetz, Samuel Acheampong, was served a notice to appear before the ECG Project office and sanctioned for using power illegally for a year without paying the actual billings.

ECG officials who visited the facility on Friday, August 26, 2022, also found that a 3-story hostel, attached to the events center, operated by Targgetz, used about 25 air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other electrical appliances through three tampered meters.

The National Revenue Protection Taskforce discovered the illegality during a routine monitoring and meter assessment exercise.

According to the manager of the facility, the surcharged amount “is too much” for them to pay.