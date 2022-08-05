I have worked my entire career as an engineer, and I have seen many innovations at Samsung that have pushed the limits of what’s possible with smartphones.

Our mission is, and always has been, to create technology that makes people’s lives better. Ten years ago, we set out to create a transformative technology by looking at the one thing all smartphones were synonymous with — a flat rectangular display. We asked ourselves a simple question: How can we have it all – a bigger screen and better portability?

We saw an opportunity not only to design a new shape, but also to create new experiences that had never been possible with a smartphone before. Overcoming many technological hurdles, we successfully introduced the first-ever foldable smartphone in 2019 and have changed the future of our industry ever since.

Last year, we saw almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide. That’s an industry increase of more than 300% from 2020, and I predict this fast-paced growth will continue. We are reaching the moment where these foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market. More importantly, Samsung Galaxy foldables have changed the way we use mobile devices and helped enable better lifestyles for users worldwide.

As Lifestyles Evolve, a New Legacy Unfolds

The world is more connected than ever and is moving at a much faster pace. Work and play intermix, and the lines between the physical and digital world have blurred. Where we turn for work, entertainment, wellness and more has become a single place — our phone. As such, our users need a flexible device to keep up with their daily demands.

The Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip deliver on that mandate. Last year, 70% of Galaxy foldable users turned to the Flip to help them see the world from a different point of view. Flip users love owning a device built for self-expression, whether choosing bold colour options for their device or taking pictures in a new way with Flex mode. It’s a different experience with the Fold. Nearly one out of three Galaxy foldable users last year opted for this ultimate productivity device, which has empowered them to do more through hyper-connected, individual computing. Fold users love the multitasking capability of a screen that doubles in size, so they can be more efficient and get things done faster.

Both foldable users have enthusiastically embraced what we have created. Their response is our biggest motivation to push forward, and that’s why we are committed to this journey of seeking new possibilities for mobile innovation.

This year, we’ve made advancements in every detail and opened the new experiences enabled by these behaviour-shifting devices. I am excited to see people to discover new ways to do more of the things they love with the new foldable.

Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the open collaboration and a shared desire with our partners to continuously bring new innovations to the mobile category. We are working with industry leaders including Google, Microsoft and other carrier partners to expand the experiences that are possible throughout the foldable ecosystem.

Redefining What’s Possible for People Everywhere

Three years ago, Galaxy foldables could be summed up in a single word: radical. Very quickly, however, it became clear that this ground-breaking, flexible design fit perfectly into modern lifestyles. As a result, what was once a novelty three years ago, is now the preferred choice for millions.

At our upcoming Unpacked on August 10th, you’ll see that the impact of our innovation is not only about what technology can do. It’s about what you can do. We’ve once again taken our inspiration from the most important source — Galaxy users — to push the limits of what’s possible. I can’t wait to show you the potential of our new Samsung Galaxy foldables as the ultimate tool for both productivity and self-expression. Now, you can do more than you ever thought possible, all at once, on one device.