The Asuansi Technical Institute’s Old Students’ Association (ATOSA), 1990-year group has responded to the school’s appeal for support by first donating a tricycle to help in carting food items.

The Asuansi Technical Institute in Cape Coast is one of Ghana’s oldest and trustworthy technical and vocational education institutions.

This donation is just the first of the many things the group has lined up to do for the school.

The interim Secretary of ATOSA 1990-Year Group, Godfred Adu-Gyamfi, said the donation was a direct response to a specific call from the school to make the carting of food items from market centers to the kitchen more convenient.

“According to the school, anytime they had to cart food from market centers and neighbouring communities to the kitchen it becomes a very daunting task to the point that sometimes the principal had to use his private car or pick-up truck for that purpose. And with the rainy season, it is becoming more difficult to cart food from the market, and so that’s why we made some contributions as past students to donate this tricycle for the school. But there are a few other challenges that we intend to take up as an association to help the school to progress from one level to the other.”

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi also mentioned that since some members of the 1990-year group are industry captains, they intend to link some hardworking and brilliant students for industrial attachments, internships or full-time employment in the near future.

The old students, who were excited to have revisited their alma mater after three decades, shared fond memories of their time in the school, as they were warmly welcomed by students, school managers and teachers.

“Coming here again brings back great memories that have lingered on for more than 32 years and still counting. The memories we shared as students from 1987 to 1990 have become our bonding glue…. binding us together in different ways. And that’s what has helped in shaping our character and mindset; a mindset to contribute our widow’s mite and give back to the school that gave us sense of value and a sense of belonging……a mindset that continues to inspire confidence and a can-do spirit.”

“We know that within the last 32 years after we graduated from this great school, ASUTECH has chalked many enviable achievements, and we are proud to celebrate with you and congratulate you on your achievements and success story.”

The interim Chairman of ATOSA ’90, Collins Aduafo Nimako who played a pivotal role in rallying support for the donation, presented the key and documents of the Tricycle to the Principal, Mr. Ishmael Arthur.

Other members of the year group who witnessed the presentation were Benjamin Essiam, Edward Afrifa, Edmund Addo Sackey, Gideon Otchire, Joseph Abaka Woode and Ebow Brown, now a tutor in the school.

They all took turns to advise the students and encouraged them to take their studies seriously as the future promises to be bright for them.

The principal of the school, Mr. Ishmael Arthur, expressed gratitude for the gesture and called on other year groups of ATOSA to also help the school in diverse ways by partnering authorities to push the development agenda.

He was particularly excited that students who had passed through the school had gone on to become successful players in various industries.

He said the timely donation of the tricycle will serve the school immensely.

Mr. Arthur said the school, which has a population of 2, 554, is still faced with many challenges and thus requires the support of relevant stakeholders to surmount the challenges.

The principal said the school is in dire need of a place of convenience and bathrooms for male and female students, a female hostel or dormitory, a staff room furniture, library furniture, catering laboratory furniture, classroom furniture, students’ beds and fashion laboratory furniture.

They also have a need for the renovation of a staff bungalow, painting of institute’s buildings, workshop and dormitories, office chairs and desks, office consumables (stationery) teaching materials, and office equipment such as laptops, printers, photocopiers and scanners.

The school also faces a challenge with water supply, and wants support to ensure constant water supply.

The mission of the Asuansi Technical Institute is to provide the youth with employable TVET skills that would make them more competitive, adaptable and functional in meeting the challenges of the 21st century market economy.

Its vision is to provide a centre of excellence that seeks to provide demand driven Technical and Vocational Education and Training to meet the dynamics of the labour market in all situations.

More about Asuansi Technical Institute

Asuansi Technical Institute (ASUTECH) is a Technical/Vocational Institution located at Asuansi, 25.6 km from Cape Coast. The institution was established by Late Nana G. H. Amo the then chief of Asuansi on 12th August, 1917, and named Asuansi Rural School to equip the youth with numeracy and literacy skills up to standard 4 (now JHS).

The Late Nana Amo managed the school until 1920 when the Education Department now (the Ministry of Education) took over and appointed a British officer Mr. H. G. Andren as the officer in charge of the school.

In 1922 the school was converted to a government Junior Trade School. The aim was to encourage education.

The curriculum was planned to train students in Agriculture, Carpentry, Masonry and Metal work.

In 1963, the name of the school was changed to Asuansi Technical institute.

The school currently runs fourteen (16) courses under the NABPTEX/TEU examining bodies.