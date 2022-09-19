The Awormefia, Chiefs, elders, and the entire citizenry of the Anlo state will be launching the 60th edition of the Hogbetsotso festival in Naketi Village McBaron Chalets, Tema on September 21, 2022, at 9 am.

This year’s celebration is on the theme ‘60 Years of Anlo Hogbetsotso Za: Uniting for Development, Sustaining our Unique Cultural Commonwealth for Future Generations.’

The Hogbetsotso festival is a migratory festival that has been celebrated by the Anlos for many years now.

It also serves as a rallying event for citizens of Anlo both at home and abroad. It is one big event that attracts lots of tourists from far and near to see the beautiful display of culture and tradition.

The festival will be celebrated in November, with the grand durbar slated for November 5, 2022.