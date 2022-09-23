Chevelle Franklyn, a Jamaican gospel musician, will perform at this year’s Women in Worship programme slated for Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The event will also feature some of the top gospel musicians in Ghana and abroad.

Themed ‘Holy Spirit Experience,’ it will have ministrations from Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy and Jude Lomotey from Ghana.

There will also be ministrations by Deborah Lukalu from Congo and Victoria Orenze from Nigeria.

The list was announced during the official launch of Women in Worship 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Executive Theatre at TV3.

According to Genet Services, the organizers of Women in Worship 2022, the Holy Spirit Experience will be held on September 25, 2022, at the Oil Dome in Accra.

Women In Worship is an indoor event aimed at taking people closer to God through ministrations and exhortations by women.