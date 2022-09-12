Amazon will halt the sale of devices that can disable seatbelt alarms in India following a request from the government.

The Transport Ministry told CNN Business on Thursday that it had sent a notice to Amazon (AMZN), ordering it to take down listings of replacement seatbelt clips that can be used to stop car alarms going off when someone isn’t buckled in.

The products are not illegal in India. But people use them “to evade wearing seatbelts,” Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said in an interview with Reuters. The news agency was first to report the move.

“The products in question are no longer available,” Amazon told CNN Business in a statement Thursday.

The e-commerce giant said that its marketplace in India only sells goods from external, third-party sellers, not directly from Amazon.

“We take strict action against sellers in case they are found to be selling any product in contravention with applicable laws, including listing of unsafe or non-compliant products, as customer safety is a top priority,” it said.