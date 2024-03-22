One of the most respected actresses of our time Martha Ankomah has called for assistance from the National Film Authority (NFA) in getting Ghanaian movies onto major streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix.

The National Film Authority on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, organized the inaugural Film Investment Breakfast Meeting at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The meeting was a unique platform for businesses to explore mutually beneficial partnerships and insights into the investment opportunities available within Ghana’s dynamic film landscape.

Dignitaries and celebrities like Hon. Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer (Minister Designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture), Jackie Appiah, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Chris Attoh, Martha Ankomah and Adjetey Anang all graced the occasion.

The day’s speakers included Juliet Asante (CEO of the National Film Authority), Danny Damah (Filmmaker, TD Afrique Films), Shirley Frimpong Manso (CEO, Sparrow Productions), and Ivan Quashigah (CEO, Phamhouse Productions).

During the questions and answers session, Martha Ankomah urged the National Film Authority to help in getting Ghanaian movies on Amazon and Netflix:

“When you go on Amazon and Netflix, there are Nigerian movies…But for us in Ghana, it’s difficult to get our movies there. I don’t know how they do it, but it would be great if the NFA could help us get our films on those platforms.” She said.

Martha Ankomah has starred in numerous movies including ‘Heart Of Men’, Deadly Heart and ‘The Dirty Fantasy’.

