Leading communications and broadcasting company, Global Media Alliance, successfully hosted a thought-provoking thought leadership event for the women in the organization as part of the International Women’s Month activities.

The event, centered on the theme “Inspire Inclusion” held on 20th March, 2024 at Silverbird Cinemas, featured esteemed panellists who shared valuable insights and experiences to empower women and promote diversity and inclusion.

The panelists included: Dr. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, Adelaide Abbiw-William, CEO of SES HD Plus Ghana and Fafa Gbeho, Group Head of Human Resource, Global Media Alliance. The discussion moderated by Eunice Tornyi, focused on strategies and best practices for fostering inclusion and empowering women in leadership roles across various sectors. The panelists shared their personal journeys, challenges faced, and lessons learned, inspiring the audience with their stories of resilience and success. They also urged women to make their voices count wherever they find themselves.

According to Dr. Mrs. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairman of the Public Services Commission, women leaders should be mentors for all women. “Women leaders need to be able to tell their stories so that other women can be inspired by these stories and know that it is possible to get to the top and you can do that without using unorthodox means but can actually get there on merit”, she said.

She encouraged women not to be afraid to take up leadership positions but to believe in their abilities and train themselves to excel in roles they take up.

The CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams advised women not to be afraid to take up leadership roles in the technology space and also should avail themselves of learning opportunities to grow and develop themselves.

Fafa Gbeho, the Group Head of HR at Global Media Alliance advised women to be apprised of the labour laws that protect them in the workplace to ensure that they are not discriminated against because of their gender.

On her part, the Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani remarked, “We are honored to have had such a meaningful and impactful event that celebrates the achievements of women and promotes a culture of inclusion. Through the insightful discussions and shared experiences, we are happy to contribute to the growth of the women at GMA and in driving positive change and empowering women to reach their full potential.”

Global Media Alliance Thought Leadership event was sponsored by Ghandour Cosmetics and Flow Wellness.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year in the month of March and this year, the focus was on the importance of including women in the development agenda to accelerate progress in society.