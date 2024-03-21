The National Film Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, hosted the inaugural Film Investment Breakfast Meeting at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

This unique event provided a platform for businesses to explore partnerships and gain insights into investment opportunities within Ghana’s thriving film industry.

The gathering attracted a prestigious audience, including dignitaries like Hon. Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Minister Designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mark Okraku Mantey, alongside Filmmakers, actors and actresses such as Jackie Appiah, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Chris Attoh, Martha Ankomah and Adjetey Anang.

Main speakers included Juliet Asantewaa Asante (CEO of the National Film Authority), Danny Damah (Filmmaker, TD Afrique Films), Shirley Frimpong Manso (CEO, Sparrow Productions), and Ivan Quashigah (CEO, Phamhouse Productions).

Apart from the event being moderated eloquently by celebrated broadcaster and host of Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Avle, other memorable moment that characterised the event was the powerful speech delivered by Shirley Frimpong Manso.

The centrepiece of her speech was the redoubtable call to action – where she urged filmmakers to bring social issues to the forefront with courage and conviction.

“What is setting the Ghanaian storytellers apart is fearless engagement with the fabric of society, telling social issues with courage, conviction and in the most entertaining way”

the award-winning producer behind potential Oscar contenders like ”The Perfect Picture’ and A Sting in a Tale” ‘s speech resonated deeply with the audience, earning her a thunderous standing ovation from the entire auditorium.

The applause for Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s performance was particularly enthusiastic from Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Mark Okraku Mantey, and Juliet Asante.

Watch the video below