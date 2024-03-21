The Majority caucus in Parliament has clarified that the letter from the Presidency directing the clerk not to transmit the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values to the presidency did not undermine the authority of Parliament.

In a statement, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin asserted that the President was well within his right to abide by the injunctive processes before the Supreme Court.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday suspended the consideration of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

This decision was prompted by an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, preventing Parliament from approving the new ministerial appointments.

In response, the Majority caucus defended the President’s actions, arguing that the letter did not violate any constitutional provisions and should not be misconstrued as an attempt to undermine the constitutional order.

“On every interpretation and permutation, the letter from the Office of the President did not undermine the authority of Parliament as wrongly alleged by Mr Speaker. Needless to say, the President’s letter did not breach any provision of the Constitution and significantly, Mr Speaker could not misconstrue the same as a continuous attempt by the Executive to subvert the constitutional order.”

Meanwhile, the Minority caucus has expressed their support for the Speaker’s decision, highlighting the importance of Parliament standing united against what they perceived as authoritarian tendencies of the President and his government.

Click Here to read the full statement by the Majority Caucus

