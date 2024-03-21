The Head of the Education Section at the UNESCO Ghana Office, Mr. Prosper Nyavor, has commended local NGOs in Northern Ghana for their significant impact on transforming lives and empowering future generations.

He expressed his appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by local change agents to empower poor and marginalized people in hard-to-reach areas.

“Having worked with the UN System for the past 9 years, I have come to appreciate the profound impact that local NGOs have had and continue to have in transforming the lives of individuals and communities facing developmental challenges in our country.”

Mr Nyavor highlighted Savana Signatures, School for Life, and Norsaac as exemplary local organizations operating in education, health, and livelihood empowerment, citing their deep understanding of local contexts and responsiveness to local needs.

He emphasized that local NGOs serve as the driving force behind change in many rural and peri-urban communities, without which international aid organizations would struggle to implement interventions effectively.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary of Savana Signatures in Tamale, Mr. Nyavor who doubles as a board chairman for Savanna Signature, called for increased government partnership with local NGOs, particularly in implementing programs like the IMF and GPE, to maximize impact.

“There is ample evidence of their transformative impact on lives and futures. The government must collaborate more with local NGOs to enhance the outcomes of these programs.”

In his welcome address, the Director of Savana Signatures, Dr Stephen Agbenyo, lamented the state of ICT in education in Ghana, highlighting a disconnect between policy and practice.

“As pioneers in this field, we are dismayed by the current state of ICT in education. There seems to be a gap between policy intentions and government implementation.”

Dr. Agbenyo urged the government to provide transparency on the state of ICT in education policy, engage in broader consultations, and ensure alignment between policy objectives and practical implementation.

“In 2024, amidst the era of AI, it is concerning that we are still grappling with outdated policies from 2008 and 2015. We call on the government to expedite the review process, engage in wider consultations, and ensure policy coherence with practical implementation.”

