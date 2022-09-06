The Upper East Regional Security Council has scheduled to re-open the Bolgatanga and Bawku Technical Institutes on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The two schools were closed down on August 2, 2022, following students’ riot over examination malpractice.

The situation resulted in the destruction of school property and vehicles of some teachers.

But speaking to Citi News, Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said all is set to recall continuing and fresh students into the schools after putting in place measures to maintain peace and order.

“The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) had a meeting with Bolgatanga and Bawku Technical Institutes last week and reviewed the security situation, and we came to a conclusion that it was safe for these two schools to be re-opened on Friday, September 9, 2022.”

“But as the schools re-open we are not going to take all the security services out of the place, we will keep some policemen around so that as the students come we will review the situation on the grounds. We have also asked the schools to educate the students.”

Mr. Yakubu stated that, an assessment of the extent of damage caused by the students’ riot have been ascertained and thus students will be surcharged.

“The schools have come out with estimates on how much property have been destroyed. With BOTECH it’s about GH¢80,000 and Bawku TECH around GH¢200,000. So, they are thinking of surcharging the students to pay for it.”

He added that, the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is working assiduously to rehabilitate the schools.

Mr. Yakubu, stated that plans were underway to investigate and punish persons involved in the examination malpractice that led to the riot.

He hinted that, REGSEC had taken a decision to ban the use of mobile phones in all second-cycle institutions in the region, especially final-year students.

“There was a teacher and a student who were picked up which the police are dealing with, and also we have asked TVET to trace how these leakages came about.”

“We as a region have made it a point that we are going to ban the usage of mobile phones because once they have the phones you cannot limit whatever they get on the phone, especially the final year students who get some of the leakages from elsewhere”.