Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC), sole distributor of Foton range of vehicles, has outdoored the latest series of Foton trucks unto the Ghanaian market in the city of Kumasi.

The latest series (M4 series) from 4-ton all the way to 14-ton payload trucks and the latest Foton Tractor Head (GTL-E) powered by ZF automatic transmission were all launched during a Foton Stakeholder engagement held by JMTC in Kumasi as part of the global celebration of 26 years of the Foton Truck Brand.

The event brought together stakeholders/business owners in the transport/logistics operations who were on hand to solicit for feedback on the Foton range of trucks.

They later joined officials of JMTC and Foton team led by Shawn Lee, Foton West Africa Sales Senior Manager, to cut the Foton Anniversary cake.

Mr. Abdul Rahaman Osman, Foton-Brand Sales Manager in charge of Ligh Duty and Passenger Vehicles together with Mr. Freeman Medegli, Foton Brand Sales Manager in Charge of Heavy Duty Vehicles presented the respective vehicle range to the gathering and informed that the new trucks series have undergone series of improvements and innovations based on Foton’s focus on technological advancement.

Also present were; Ms. Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager JMTC and Mr. Abdul-Monem Metwalli, JMTC Kumasi Branch Manager who was on hand to assure patrons from the region on the sales and after-sales support available in the region.

Mr. Metwalli called on them to do regular service on their trucks, touting that the JMTC Kumasi team are always available and appropriately trained for any form of task.

Welcoming guests, Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing-JMTC underscored the importance of the Foton stakeholder engagement and the unveiling of the latest Foton trucks as a big milestone for Foton as it marks 26 years of leadership in the truck segment.

“We’re overwhelmed with today’s patronage with clients from Kumasi, Brong, Ahafo, Sunyani and up North. This shows they care about finding solutions in respect of their logistics operation.”

“We are also happy to share the latest product development that Foton has been able to achieve so far on international grounds. At Japan Motors we also care about customer feedback and as such we have invested more in the After-Sales service in our branches all over the country for us to be closer to the customer and provide the right solution moving forward.”

Foton 26th Anniversary

Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni, Executive Director-JMTC said the company was proud to have a true partner in Foton.

“We are proud to have such a good brand that has continuously developed itself and its product. They continue to add up quality and value to their products and we’re happy to partner with such a brand over the years”.

He said that the new Foton truck series available ranges from Light to Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle applications, Special Purpose Applications models like Fire Trucks, Ambulances, trucks fitted with cranes among others.

Also available are Light duty and heavy-duty trucks, buses (33 to 60 seaters) coming soon along the current View 16-seater bus.

Most customers/participants who spoke to the Press in an interview attested to the quality of the Foton Brand of Trucks. Alhaji Nurideen Naayiri of Things for You Entreprise Ltd. located in Kumasi urged those in the transport, logistic and haulage business to target the Foton trucks for a good return on investment.