Japan Motors Trading Co. Ltd., a leading name in the automotive industry, proudly hosted an exclusive premiere event for the acclaimed ‘Gran Turismo’ movie at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra.

‘Gran Turismo’, the movie which showcases Nissan’s illustrious motorsport heritage is a true-life story that narrates how Nissan boldly transformed the gamer-to-racer, revolutionizing the motorsport world.

The Nissan GT Academy was notable for its success in uncovering hidden talent in the virtual racing world and providing them with a pathway to the real world of racing, marking a groundbreaking moment in the history of motorsport.

The event saw Japan Motors Trading Co. Ltd. welcoming its valued clients, dedicated employees, and esteemed partners to the pre-screening of the movie.

Participants were thrilled to be part of this unforgettable cinematic journey, celebrating the unwavering spirit of Nissan’s GT Academy.

In an interview with the media, Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales & Marketing-at JMTC expressed the organisation’s appreciation for all stakeholders that were part of the viewing, including clients and partners.

““The screening gave us an opportunity to engage with stakeholders regarding Nissan’s rich motor sport heritage, which continues today with Nissan’s participation in the exciting and growing Formula E championship.”

Japan Motors Trading Co. Ltd., he reiterated takes pride in being part of this exceptional journey that celebrates Nissan’s racing legacy and its commitment to innovation in the world of motorsports.