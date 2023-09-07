Ecstatic about Ghana’s qualification for next year’s AFCON after victory over the Central African Republic on Thursday, former President John Dramani Mahama has posted a congratulatory message to the national team on social media.

The Black Stars sealed a place at the AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire with a nervy come-from-behind win over CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“Congratulations to our Black Stars. Great comeback from a goal down and a spectacular victory against CAR to book a well-deserved spot in the 2024 AFCON. You’ve made Ghana proud again!,” the post said.

The former President also urged the team to aim for success in the tournament, which Ghana has failed to win in over four decades.

“Keep shining! Let’s go for gold in the AFCON!,” he added.

Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah helped the Black Stars to a hard-fought win after Louis Mafouta had put CAR ahead.

The result seals Ghana’s spot at the AFCON where they will be aiming for their fifth continental crown.

Mahama congratulated the team on their victory on X (formerly Twitter) praising them for recovering from their deficit to claim victory in Kumasi.