The next-generation Nissan Qashqai, which offers an exceptional crossover experience, has been introduced to the Ghanaian market by Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC).

This all-new Qashqai redefines crossover design with its muscular proportions, premium packaging, and next-level comfort and class.

Nissan Qashqai pioneered the crossover segment in 2006, blending the best features of a hatchback with SUV practicality. Now in its 3rd generation, the Qashqai continues to set new standards in enhanced styling, elevated premium comfort, and exciting driver technologies that are unmatched in its category.

The launch event for the all-new Nissan Qashqai took place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on May 23rd, 2023. Guests at the event were delighted by the exclusive features of the new Qashqai, and top executives from JMTC, including Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing, Ms. Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager, and Mr. Wasim Deem Ahmed, Sales Manager – Nissan, were present to launch the vehicle.

Mr. Amine Kabbara emphasized that the Qashqai, as a pioneer in the crossover segment, has developed this new model with the latest technology to cater to both corporate and individual customers. He encouraged Nissan lovers to visit Japan Motors and experience the innovation in technology offered by the all-new Nissan Qashqai. The vehicle will be fully serviced by our branches nationwide and backed by the International Nissan warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles.

Striking New Design Language: The all-new Nissan Qashqai showcases a bold and imposing stance, two-tone colors, sharp LED headlamps, and sporty 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior cabin sets a new standard for a premium feel, distinctive design, and intuitive usability. Features such as premium quilted leather-accented seats with a massage function, sophisticated finishes, and ambient mood lighting demonstrate the vehicle’s craftsmanship tailored for modern urban drivers.

A Smarter Qashqai for a Smarter World: The latest generation Qashqai offers enhanced connectivity and convenience features for an immersive driving experience. Real-time navigation, media access, and entertainment with Bose® audio, as well as wireless charging, are complemented by the Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ interface, featuring an ultra-widescreen high-definition display inspired by Japanese kiriko glass.

More Room for Everyone in Every Seat: The all-new Qashqai provides a more spacious interior compared to its predecessor. With increased rear knee room, shoulder room, and seat depth, passenger comfort is enhanced. Rear-facing air-conditioner vents and dedicated USB Type A and C charging points add to the convenience. The cargo space has also been increased, offering a total of 1593L with rear seats folded and adaptable layout configurations.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility: Equipped with advanced safety technologies, the all-new Qashqai ensures the safety and peace of mind of all passengers. The Intelligent Around View Monitor (AVM) provides a virtual 360° bird’s-eye view for confident and attentive parking, while the Moving Object Detection (MOD) alerts the driver to movement around the vehicle. The Driver Attention Alert (DAA) system addresses potential driver fatigue.