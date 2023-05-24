Iconic American-born singer Tina Turner has died.

The death of the 83-year-old rock’s great vocalist and one of the most charismatic performers was confirmed in a statement by her spokesperson:

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The US-born star was one of the best-loved female rock singers, known for her on-stage presence and a string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.