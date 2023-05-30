The Nissan Qashqai is back to sub-saharan Africa for 2023, and it’s better than ever. This all-new crossover offers a bold new design, a more spacious interior, and a host of advanced technology features.
On the outside, the Qashqai is more muscular and aggressive than ever before. The new front end features Nissan’s V-Motion grille and swept-back headlights, while the rear end is dominated by a large tailgate and integrated spoiler. The Qashqai is available in a variety of colors, including two-tone options, so you can find one that perfectly suits your style.
Inside, the Qashqai is just as impressive. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. The materials are high-quality, and the fit and finish is excellent. The Qashqai also comes standard with a long list of technology features, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a Bose sound system.
Under the hood, the Qashqai is powered by a new 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, and it gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.
The Nissan Qashqai is the perfect crossover for anyone who wants a stylish, comfortable, and technologically advanced vehicle. It’s sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Here are some of the key highlights of the all-new Nissan Qashqai:
- Bold new design
- Spacious interior
- Advanced technology features
- Fuel-efficient engine
The following is a list of the various trims and features;
Visia
- 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
- 7-speed automatic transmission
- Front-wheel drive
- 16-inch steel wheels
- 6-speaker sound system
- 5.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Bluetooth connectivity
- USB port
- Cloth seats
- Manual air conditioning
- Power windows and locks
- Keyless entry
- Rearview camera
- Hill start assist
- Traction control
- Vehicle dynamic control
Acenta
- All features of Visia trim
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Fog lights
- Heated front seats
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Automatic climate control
- Bose sound system
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Tekna
- All features of Acenta trim
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Power-folding mirrors
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane departure warning
- Driver attention alert
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charging
Tekna Plus
- All features of Tekna trim
- Quilted leather seats
- Heated rear seats
- Memory driver’s seat
- 10.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- Bose sound system with 10 speakers
- Head-up display
If you’re looking for a great all-around crossover, the Nissan Qashqai is definitely worth a look.