The Nissan Qashqai is back to sub-saharan Africa for 2023, and it’s better than ever. This all-new crossover offers a bold new design, a more spacious interior, and a host of advanced technology features.

On the outside, the Qashqai is more muscular and aggressive than ever before. The new front end features Nissan’s V-Motion grille and swept-back headlights, while the rear end is dominated by a large tailgate and integrated spoiler. The Qashqai is available in a variety of colors, including two-tone options, so you can find one that perfectly suits your style.

Inside, the Qashqai is just as impressive. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. The materials are high-quality, and the fit and finish is excellent. The Qashqai also comes standard with a long list of technology features, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a Bose sound system.

Under the hood, the Qashqai is powered by a new 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, and it gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

The Nissan Qashqai is the perfect crossover for anyone who wants a stylish, comfortable, and technologically advanced vehicle. It’s sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Here are some of the key highlights of the all-new Nissan Qashqai:

Bold new design

Spacious interior

Advanced technology features

Fuel-efficient engine

The following is a list of the various trims and features;

Visia

1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

7-speed automatic transmission

Front-wheel drive

16-inch steel wheels

6-speaker sound system

5.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Bluetooth connectivity

USB port

Cloth seats

Manual air conditioning

Power windows and locks

Keyless entry

Rearview camera

Hill start assist

Traction control

Vehicle dynamic control

Acenta

All features of Visia trim

17-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

Fog lights

Heated front seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Automatic climate control

Bose sound system

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Tekna

All features of Acenta trim

18-inch alloy wheels

Power-folding mirrors

Rain-sensing wipers

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Adaptive cruise control

Lane departure warning

Driver attention alert

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless charging

Tekna Plus

All features of Tekna trim

Quilted leather seats

Heated rear seats

Memory driver’s seat

10.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Bose sound system with 10 speakers

Head-up display

If you’re looking for a great all-around crossover, the Nissan Qashqai is definitely worth a look.