SONABEL Company Limited, operators of the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina-Faso has commenced spillage of the dam.

The spillage which started at 9 am today, September 1, 2022, was to prevent any breakage of the dam’s banks after the water level rose to 235.06m.

It will however take about 72 hours for the spilled water to enter the Ghanaian waters through the White Volta.

SONABEL Company Limited in a statement said “the upstream level on Thursday, September 1, 2022, was 235.06m. The filling rate was 100.98% compared to 93.5% on the same date in 2021. The opening of the valves took place this morning, September 1, 2022, at 9 am with a flow of 355m3/s.”

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Directorate of NADMO has advised all residents and farmers along the White Volta in six districts to move to higher grounds.

The spillage of the Bagre dam is done in either August or September every year to prevent destruction to the dam.

This exercise results in flooding in low-lying communities in Burkina Faso and Ghana.

35 communities along the White Volta in the Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Garu, Binduri, Nabdam and Talensi districts are the hard-hit areas.