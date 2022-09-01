The 10 finalists of Citi FM‘s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ will compete on that grand finale stage for the bragging rights and the coveted cash prize on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The finalists will battle it out in an all-classic quiz contest for gruelling question and answer sessions, where a champion will be crowned as the most outstanding Junior High School (JHS) student in Ghana.

It will come off at the Alisa Hotel -North Ridge, Accra at 10am.

Already, all contestants have showcased class for the showdown with hopes of matching each other closely given their stellar results from the aptitude test organized for the top 50 participants from which they were drawn.

The winner of the quiz walks away with a mouthwatering GH¢10,000 as well as other prizes from the sponsors.

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide educational campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

This year, participants were made to write on the topic:

“You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

The Literacy Challenge is an annual nationwide campaign powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2022 edition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.

List of 10 finalists