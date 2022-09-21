As part of moves to strengthen collaboration with informal waste actors for climate resilience, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in partnership with C40 Inclusive Climate Action (ICA) and Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) has held a stakeholder’s conference geared towards deepening social dialogue with informal waste sector actors to address climate adaptation.

In a speech read on behalf of the Accra Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey by Director of Waste Management, Engineer Solomon Noi stated that informal waste sector actors play critical role in ensuring that environments are safe to live in.

He posits the Accra Metropolitan Assembly as City Managers are committed in building a resilient city which addresses climate mitigation and adaption.

“The informal waste workers in Accra play an important role in the city. They are instrumental in pushing the city’s recycling effort. Informal waste workers provide comprehensive waste management service in the city”.

“It is only prudent that our city takes action to safeguard the livelihood of informal workers, ensuring that they are protected and enjoy the necessary rights and the necessary protection.”

He said that: “the conference had been designed to strengthen the capacity of both city workers and informal waste workers to explore social dialogue.”

He said that the conference seeks to establish the recognition, representation and participation of the informal waste workers.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the outcomes of today’s conference to inform what action the city can take in terms of social dialogue for the transformations we seek with waste management and climate change.”