Residents in Laklevikope and its surrounding communities in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region say, they will protest the operations of Seven Seas Salt Mining Limited in their communities which have put their lives in danger.

“It is important we demonstrate because this company is taking us for granted,” the Assemblyman for the area, Victor Ayaku, said to Citi News.

On Saturday, 17th September 2022, a mother and her three children, drowned after they fell in a pit at the lagoon by the Seven Seas Salt Mining Limited.

The residents have also said the activities of the company are putting them at risk as they depend on the lagoon for their fishing activities.

Mr. Ayaku said the residents have resolved to protest since efforts to bring such activities to their minimum have proven futile.

“All the activities that are being undertaken by the company within the company are doing more harm than good.”

“The necessary steps we needed to take as assembly members were all exhausted, but still, what is going on is still going on.”

As an example, Mr. Ayaki said the company demonstrated carelessness by not erecting warning signs.

“We are calling on the government to come and investigate. After that, possibly, we will take legal action against this company,” he said.