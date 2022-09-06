The Minority in Parliament has threatened not to approve the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation if the government continues to ignore concerns over the SIM card re-registration exercise.

This was after the National Communications Authority on Sunday rolled out punitive measures to be meted out to persons who are yet to register their SIM cards.

SIM card users in Ghana who have not re-registered their SIM cards started facing punitive actions yesterday, Monday, September 5, 2022, ahead of the September 30 deadline.

Stakeholders have however argued that some persons are unable to re-register their SIM cards over delays in the rectification of information on their Ghana cards.

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Communications Committee of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George, said the government must work to address issues confronting the rectification and issuance of the Ghana cards.

“Last year when the Minister came [to Parliament], we refused to hear her budget when she had not submitted reports of the NCA,” Mr. George said.

“Let me serve notice that we will move everything within our means to ensure that the Ministry of Communications doesn’t get its budgetary approval for its agencies.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications is urging persons who have genuine concerns to consider petitioning the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation.

“I’m sure if they petition the Minister, that could be looked at,” Mr. Ashigbe said.