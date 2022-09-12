Residents of Nuaso Old Town in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are still without electricity, three weeks after the Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected the town from the national power grid.

The ECG took the decision on August 22, 2022, after the residents allegedly resisted the installation of prepaid meters by ECG officials, in the company of military officers.

The resistance left some of the inhabitants with injuries.

Following the disconnection, traditional leaders and the assembly member for the area engaged ECG on the possible restoration of power.

Three weeks on, power is yet to be restored.

Nuaso was cut off from the power grid after the tensions between some residents and the ECG personnel.

Some eight persons who resisted the installation of prepaid meters allegedly sustained gunshot wounds.