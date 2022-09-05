The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Francis Kofi Okesu, the Chief Executive for Krachi East Municipal Assembly.

News concerning Mr. Okesu’s death at a hotel in the Ashanti Region came to the fore on Monday.

Preliminary investigations by police in the region established that Mr. Okesu, accompanied by his driver, checked in at the Harbed House Hotel, Kumasi on 2nd September 2022.

“The MCE was however not seen on 4th September 2022 and all efforts made by both his driver and the hotel authority to reach him on his cellphone proved unsuccessful,” police announced in a statement.

According to the police statement, the door was therefore forced open, “and he was found lying motionless on his bed. He was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

Police in the statement said the body of the deceased MCE has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigations continue.