Six shops and some vehicles have been destroyed at Asafo within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region after a fire gutted a fitting shop near the Ghana Revenue Authority office.

The incident according to eyewitnesses started around 11: 30am on Tuesday morning.

It started after some petroleum products spilt over and spread onto some vehicles that were being worked on and caught fire.

Eyewitnesses say six shops, three ford buses and one Opel salon car, including other valuables, have been burnt as a result of the incident.