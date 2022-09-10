Livingstone Foundation, the social responsibility wing of Stonebwoy’s management, is embarking on another worthy cause.

The foundation in partnership with the Duffuor Foundation, is renovating the Trekume Basic School which is located at Trekume, a town near Stonebwoy’s hometown in Anloga.

This announcement was made by Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa Satekla during an interview with Citi TV on the sidelines of the Ashaiman to the World Festival.

“We’ve partnered with other partners and we are renovating a school in Trekume. That is one of the major projects that we are undertaking now,” she said.

The school serves school children from 4 major towns.

According to Louisa, this move is “part of efforts by Stonebwoy to give back to his hometown in honour of his album Anloga Junction.”

Trekume is one of the major towns in the Anloga district.

“Once the renovation of the classroom units are done. There’s a plan to build an accommodation unit for teachers to make place more attractive to teachers who are posted to the area,” she told ghanaweekend.com in a different interview.

She noted that accommodation and transport are problems for teachers so most of them don’t report when posted to that area.

The project also involves supplying the school with textbooks of the new GES curriculum as they have not been given any yet.

The Livingstone Foundation over the years has embarked on activities including health screening, workshops for artisans, paying of bills for patients at hospitals, among others.