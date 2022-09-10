Member of the Communications Committee of Parliament, Sam George has commenced the collation of data to file a class action suit against the National Communications Authority (NCA), over the sim card re-registration exercise.

In a tweet, the MP for the Ningo-Prampram asked Ghanaians who were affected by the directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to fill a form on his page.

This comes on the back of the NCA’s directive to the telecommunications companies to penalise persons yet to register their SIM cards, a move some stakeholders have argued as an infringement on the rights of Ghanaians.

Already, scores of customers massed up at the premises of the three major telecom companies to express worry over the punitive actions taken against them by the government.

The customers say, they are unable to make phone calls, while others lamented about their inability to access electronic cash in their accounts.

Kindly fill this form out if you have been affected by the obnoxious directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation through the National Communications Authority. Cheershttps://t.co/XK9YklPkEx — Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) September 9, 2022

SIM card owners in Ghana who have not re-registered their cards started facing punitive actions on Monday, September 5, 2022, ahead of the September 30 deadline.

But some mobile network subscribers in Kumasi who have successfully re-registered their SIM cards are alleging that sanctions announced by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for unregistered SIM card owners are being applied to them.

Many of such affected persons massed up at various offices of their Mobile Network Operators to demand answers.

Mobile Network Operators began imposing some punitive actions on unregistered SIM cards following a directive from the NCA to compel persons who have the Ghana cards but have still not registered their SIM cards to do so.

Already, a pressure group, the People’s Project has sued the NCA and the Attorney-General (A-G) over the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

The group is asking the Supreme Court to declare the deadline for registration and the associated punitive measures for non-registration null and void.

It argues that the punitive measures are unconstitutional.

The suit follows the NCA’s announcement that unregistered sim cards will be blocked.