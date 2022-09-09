Saturday, September 10, 2022 will be the climax to select the most outstanding ‘all-round’ Junior High School student in Ghana as the grand finale of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ takes place.

It will be an academic clash as all 10 top contestants are poised to display academic dexterity for the prizes on offer.

They will partake in a classic quiz, after which the highest-scoring finalist will emerge as the winner.

“The competition has boosted my confidence, so I have prepared for the finals and hope to win”, one of the finalists said.

It will come off at the Alisa Hotel -North Ridge, Accra and will be broadcast live on Citi TV as well all the station’s social media platforms at 12 noon.

Earlier today, Friday, September 9, 2022, the top 10 finalists were at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV for a familiarization tour.

They had on-air sessions and an opportunity to meet the quiz mistress as they begin the journey to the grand finale.

“I am waiting for the quiz, and I am looking forward to emerge as the winner”, one of them stressed.

Prize packages

They are very much eyeing the GH¢10,000 cash prize and other goodies from sponsors.

The winner will also be named the Vodafone Instant School Ambassador go home with a Vodafone Ghana Foundation pack which includes a laptop and free one year data subscription.

First runner up takes home a tablet and a free 6 months data subscription while the second runner up will receive a tablet and a free 3 months data subscription.

All other participants will be provided a month’s data subscription.

In addition, there will be other prizes such as customized school bags with learning materials for all 10 top finalists plus five exercise books each.

These prizes are sponsored by the Vodafone Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners.

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide educational campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

This year, participants were made to write on the topic:

“You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

The Literacy Challenge is an annual nationwide campaign powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2022 edition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.