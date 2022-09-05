Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Ghana, has launched SME Month 2022 and announced activities to mark the month.

This year’s theme, “Further Together,” aims to empower SMEs with the right solutions to grow, remain competitive, profitable, and relevant now and beyond.

Speaking at the launch of the Vodafone SME Month, Director of Vodafone Business, Tawa Bolarin noted that one of the unique ways of surviving and thriving in 2022 and beyond is to establish the appropriate framework for business growth.

“SME is the engine of growth for most economies, Ghana included. Vodafone business is strategically positioned to be the propeller for the growth of SMEs. One way to thrive is to establish the framework for scalability, reachability, continuity, agility, and efficiency. Our purpose as an organisation is to connect people and businesses for a better future. Therefore, we continue to empower businesses with innovative solutions.”

Stressing on the products and services in store for businesses, Tawa Bolarin stated, “This year, we are highlighting two unique digital products that SMEs can use to boost their businesses: Your Business Online and Vodafone Cash for business. Used together, these two products will help you reach more customers, make more sales, and stay in control — from extending your reach and managing your supply chain to convenient payment solutions for your customers. We are also offering some free products and services that SMEs can take advantage of, to be scalable, reachable, agile, resilient, and efficient.”

Notable among the free products and services to be rolled out under Vodafone SME Month are free websites for selected businesses, a 50% discount on the Vodafone bills of selected businesses, Vodafone Business sponsored training interventions for selected SMEs, free business registration for smaller businesses, free branding of shops for some Vodafone merchants, free advertising for businesses and webinars that will build the capacities of business owners.

Tawa expressed satisfaction with the impact that Vodafone Ghana’s SME Month initiative has made in previous years and was optimistic that the actions introduced this year will address the key challenges faced by businesses.

“I am particularly excited about the many initiatives we have put in place this month to develop, transform and digitize the businesses of our customers. I am inviting all SMEs to take part in this year’s Vodafone Business SME Month. Let’s Grow Further Together,” she stated.