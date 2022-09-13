The La Magistrate court has fined seven persons who were caught during Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline Campaign on Monday.

These persons were arrested by the Airport police Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate for violating various road traffic regulations.

After their arrest on Monday 12th September 2022 at the Airport bypass and on the Motorway for various road infractions like driving on the shoulders of the road, driving in the middle of the road, and making unlawful u-turns on the Motorway amongst others they were processed and brought to the court for prosecution.

Out of the 9 arrested offenders, 7 appeared before the court and pleaded guilty to all counts of charges levelled against them.

Those who were caught driving in the middle of the road were fined GH¢2,160, while those caught driving on the shoulders of the road were fined GH¢1800.

Those who made unlawful u-turns on the Motorway were fined GHc2400.

However, two persons refused to appear before the court and a bench warrant was issued by the court for their arrest.

An expatriate, who was detained by the Airport police Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate for using an office of the president sticker without authorization and driving with a siren and strobe light while following an ambulance to manoeuvre through traffic on the airport bypass, was also put in court where he pleaded guilty.

He was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road and using sirens without permission after the police MTTD gave him a chase when he failed to stop during Citi TV‘s ‘War Against Indiscipline’ campaign.

His lawyer, Leslie Dela Fiadoyor, said his client will comply with the court’s directive to remove the strobe lights and siren because he is not authorised to use them.

“He was in breach of motorable offences, and the police had every right to arrest him and arraign him before the court. The Police were careful to respect his rights as a human being and not keep him for more than 48 hours. In order not to waste the court’s time and resources, he pleaded guilty to all the offences and the judge handed him a fine. The judge ordered that the appropriate sirens be detached from his vehicle and either confiscated or destroyed”.

“The judge also bemoaned the fact that this is becoming too much on our roads, so he should comply with the orders,” the lawyer said.