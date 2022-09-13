The Government of Ghana insists that Aisha Huang was repatriated, not deported out of Ghana.

She was repatriated under the name En Huang.

The question of the deportation or otherwise of the notorious Chinese illegal miner resurfaced after President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a media interview that he was not sure whether she fled out of the country or was actually deported.

Official records available to Citi News indicate that Aisha Huang’s residence permit was revoked on December 19, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airline ticket was procured for her departure.

The government is yet to answer whether Aisha Huang was properly escorted out of the jurisdiction and whether the Ghana Mission in Beijing supervised her arrival in China, among other questions.

When speaking on the issue on Eyewitness News, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said “the fact is she was repatriated from the Ghanaian jurisdiction.”

“She found herself back in the Ghanaian Jurisdiction. The security agencies did not go to bed. They arrested her, she is in custody. She has not been granted bail,” he added.