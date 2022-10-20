The government has indicated that 18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered, representing 44.28 percent of the total SIM cards issued.

In a statement, the government noted that 28,959,006 SIM cards have so far been linked to Ghana Cards as part of the first phase of the re-registration process.

This represents 67.28% of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.

In all, the Communication ministry said 13,720,687 unique Counts of Ghana Cards have been used so far for the

registration exercise.

Below is an infographic capturing the data.