The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has cautioned that its members are ready to deactivate all SIM cards yet to be registered by November 30, 2022.

In a statement, it said its members, AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone, have begun complying with the

recent directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization.

On November 11, 2022, the Ministry announced that unregistered SIMs would be blocked, among others.

The government had previous deadlines of September 30 and October 31.

In October, the government provided a grace period for persons who had started but not completed the process to re-register their SIM cards.

The chamber noted that since November 20, 2022, its members have been blocking data services for all subscribers who have only linked their Ghana Card but have not provided biometric details for the SIM registration process, as directed by the Ministry.

“Subscribers with Ghana cards can avoid this inconvenience by completing the registration process, i.e., stage 2 (biometric capture).”

“The Chamber is encouraging all subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but are yet to

complete stage 2 (biometric capture) to do so before November 30, 2022,” it said in the statement.

For data-only SIM cards, including those issued by Surfline, Busy Internet, Telesol, and any institution such as ECG, the users have also been given up to the end of November to complete registration.